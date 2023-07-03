Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,418,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 424,740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 301,196 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 133,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52,048 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IHD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.17. 11,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,197. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

