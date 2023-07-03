Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.58 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00010698 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $93.61 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,145.04 or 1.00012381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.35256665 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,179,941.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.