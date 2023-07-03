Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 79,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 36,097 shares.The stock last traded at $7.45 and had previously closed at $7.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

About Waldencast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 18.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

