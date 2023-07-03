Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDFree Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 79,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 36,097 shares.The stock last traded at $7.45 and had previously closed at $7.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 18.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

