Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,464 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.43. 906,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

