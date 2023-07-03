Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 608 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,258. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $59.35.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

