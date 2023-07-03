Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 320,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 115,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter.

GLTR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,660. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69.

