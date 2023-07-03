Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,722. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.651 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

