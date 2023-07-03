Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 1.8% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $70.11. 298,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,090. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.