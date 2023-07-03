Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NUSC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,612 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.