Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.55. 157,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,786. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

