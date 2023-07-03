Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,999,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 96,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.21. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.