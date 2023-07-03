Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

WMG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of WMG opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 207,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

