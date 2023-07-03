Wells Fargo & Company Raises Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $48.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

GBX opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $44.70.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,223,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2,527.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 440,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.