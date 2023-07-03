Wells Fargo & Company Raises Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $48.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.
Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.7 %
GBX opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $44.70.
Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,223,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2,527.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 440,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
