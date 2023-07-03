WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.25. WeWork shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 979,203 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

WeWork Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

