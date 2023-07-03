WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.41

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 58990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $743.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $203,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,603 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $514,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

