WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.68

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.68 and last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.25.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 68,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 86,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.