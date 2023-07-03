Workhorse Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,895 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 2,973 call options.

Workhorse Group Trading Up 13.5 %

WKHS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. 15,857,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,793.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.