XSGD Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $65.97 million and approximately $311,178.78 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,441,260 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.