Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,800 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Youdao Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 129,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,529. Youdao has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $622.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 524.5% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Youdao by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 61,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Youdao by 305.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

About Youdao

(Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.