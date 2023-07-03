Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,800 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Youdao Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DAO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 129,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,529. Youdao has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $622.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
