Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

