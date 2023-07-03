ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0481 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 23% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $446,685.90 and $45.57 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00107182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00050216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030381 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

