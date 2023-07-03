Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 4%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.20. 221,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,084,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.27.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 222.58%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
