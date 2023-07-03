Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 4%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.20. 221,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,084,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Zeta Global Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 222.58%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Zeta Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 43.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

