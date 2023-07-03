Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
