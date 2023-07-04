16,650 Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

EDD stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

