244,633 Shares in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned 8.02% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DURA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 66,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 228,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DURA opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

