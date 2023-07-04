26,084 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Bought by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,798,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,623,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after buying an additional 90,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,264. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.79%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Articles

