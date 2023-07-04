26,400 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth about $11,345,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,078.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 144,384 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,443,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of UNG stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

