2,734 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Sony Group by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after buying an additional 1,320,906 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,332,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,136,000 after purchasing an additional 292,457 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after buying an additional 268,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 759,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

