3,110 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after buying an additional 405,975 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

