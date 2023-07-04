3,289 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,694,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,539,253. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.