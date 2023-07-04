3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.1% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

