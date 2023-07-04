4,457 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.