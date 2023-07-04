4,457 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $26.19.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
