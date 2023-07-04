4J Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,785 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.