4J Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.35. The company has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $395.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

