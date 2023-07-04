4J Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after buying an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,059,000 after buying an additional 260,312 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,991. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

