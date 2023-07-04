766 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,236. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.02. The company has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,040,668 shares of company stock valued at $449,053,086 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
