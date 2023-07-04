8,812 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 677,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.05. 1,773,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,641. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

