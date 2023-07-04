Aave Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $224.26 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $77.57 or 0.00252169 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aave

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,466,548 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official website is aave.com.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

