ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.92 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $906.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002809 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,648.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

