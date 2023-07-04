ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

ABM opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

