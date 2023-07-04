Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth (LON:ADIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $80.20

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc (LON:ADIG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03), with a volume of 141475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.03).

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of £244.82 million, a P/E ratio of 676.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.94.

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

