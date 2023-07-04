Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Reaches $42.55 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $42.55 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020118 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,854.81 or 1.00039399 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06173315 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $77,084,604.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.