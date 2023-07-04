Accel Wealth Management Has $627,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.01 and its 200-day moving average is $374.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

