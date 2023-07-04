Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,819. The firm has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.79. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

