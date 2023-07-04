Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.1% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Insider Activity

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average is $280.79. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $206.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

