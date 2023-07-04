Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.56.

Accolade Stock Down 2.1 %

ACCD stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accolade news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,892 shares of company stock valued at $327,975. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Accolade by 6,063.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Accolade by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

