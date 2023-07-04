Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accuray

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.93 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,890 shares of company stock valued at $167,522. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 47.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

