Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $202,997.13 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002077 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002643 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

