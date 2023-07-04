Adelphi Capital LLP Invests $927,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Adelphi Capital LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 28.9% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $220.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.