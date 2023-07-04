Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of AEZS stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.31.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.